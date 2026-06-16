KCB Fires 60 Employees Over Fraud

KCB Group dismissed 60 employees in 2025 as the lender intensified efforts to combat fraud, with staff linked to schemes targeting the bank and its customers among those affected.

The number of employees terminated over fraud-related offences increased from 34 in 2024, reflecting growing efforts by banks to strengthen internal controls and protect customers from financial crimes.

According to KCB’s latest sustainability report, the lender recorded 201 fraud incidents in 2025 and successfully blocked attempted losses amounting to Sh141.1 million.

The bank wrote off Sh760,000 arising from fraud and forgery cases during the year, compared with Sh4.5 million recorded in 2024.

Although fraud attempts declined from 339 cases reported in 2024, when blocked losses stood at Sh212.9 million, the lender said it continues to invest in technology and security systems to detect and prevent emerging threats.

“We have implemented advanced security measures, including biometric authentication, document verification, selfie matching, and enhanced digital onboarding processes,” KCB said in its sustainability report.

“Real-time monitoring of digital transactions further enhances fraud detection and mitigation.”

KCB Kenya accounted for the highest number of employee dismissals, with 50 staff members losing their jobs after being linked to fraudulent activities. The Kenyan unit also recorded 188 fraud attempts during the period.

The bank’s Rwanda operation dismissed five employees, while Tanzania and South Sudan each recorded two dismissals, with Uganda recording one.

Financial institutions have continued to invest heavily in digital security as fraud poses both financial and reputational risks to the banking sector, which relies heavily on customer trust.

Staff involvement in fraudulent activities remains a major concern for banks, with several lenders introducing stricter compliance measures and ethics reviews to address misconduct.

Last year, Equity Group dismissed about 2,000 employees following an internal ethics audit that uncovered suspicious transactions involving employees and customers.

The investigation focused on staff who received money from customers or other entities linked to the bank, including colleagues, through salary accounts or registered mobile money numbers.

“Fraud losses declined materially over the past three years, a reflection of the maturity of our digital control environment,” Equity said in its annual report.

The lender, however, did not disclose the value of fraud cases blocked or losses incurred.