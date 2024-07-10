KCB Foundation Announces 2024 Vocational Training Scholarships In Hospitality And Digital Media

The KCB Foundation has announced new Vocational Training scholarships for 2024, focusing on courses in Hospitality and Digital Media.

This initiative is in partnership with Boma International Hospitality College and Switch TV.

Courses Offered

Food and Beverage Service

Mixology and Bar Operations

Front Desk Techniques

Barista Techniques

Housekeeping and Laundry Techniques

Food Production Techniques

Digital Media

“These scholarships will be available at Boma International Hospitality College (BIHC) through a six-month Dual Vocational Apprenticeship program. This program comprises 30% technical training and 70% industrial placement at selected hotels in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Machakos, and Nyeri,” the statement reads.

Interested candidates have until July 12 to submit their applications.

To qualify for the Dual Vocational Apprenticeship program scholarship, applicants should:

Have a National ID

Be able to read and write both English and Kiswahili

Commit to attending all training sessions

Fit within one of the following categories: skilled worker, business owner, or apprentice

During the interview, candidates must present:

Completed application forms with a passport-sized photo attached

Copies of their National Identity card

Certificate of their highest academic qualification

Originals of the above documents (failure to produce these will lead to automatic disqualification)

Interviews will be conducted from 8:30 am to 4 pm in various regions:

Nairobi: July 15 and 16 at Boma International Hospitality College-South C

Mombasa: July 15 and 16 at Kenya Red Cross

Machakos: July 16 at Kenya Red Cross Branch

Nyeri: July 16 at Kenya Red Cross Branch

Nakuru: July 16 and 17 at Kenya Red Cross Branch

For more information and to apply, applicants can visit KCB Foundation Application Form.