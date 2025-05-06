TSC Advertises CEO Position As Nancy Macharia’s Term Nears End

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has officially announced a vacancy for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as the term of current CEO Dr. Nancy Macharia comes to an end on June 30, 2025.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the Commission invited qualified Kenyans to apply for the position of Secretary/CEO, who will be responsible for implementing the Commission’s policies, strategies, and decisions.

“The Commission is seeking applications from qualified candidates for the position of the Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, who shall be responsible to the Commission,” the notice stated.

The CEO also serves as the head of the TSC secretariat, the Accounting Officer, and the custodian of all Commission records. They will also oversee staff supervision, compliance with ethics and values, and execution of the Commission’s mandate under the law.

To qualify for the position, applicants must be Kenyan citizens, hold a degree in education from a university recognized in Kenya, and have at least ten years of experience in education, administration, public administration, human resource, or financial management. They must also meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The position is offered on a five-year term, renewable once. Compensation will be in line with guidelines issued by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Interested candidates are required to download the application form from the TSC website (www.tsc.go.ke) or complete it online via the application portal. They must submit a filled application form, a detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of their national ID or passport, relevant academic and professional certificates, and clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and a recognized credit reference bureau.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

The names of all applicants and the interview schedule for shortlisted candidates will be published in print media and on the Commission’s website.