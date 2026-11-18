KCB Group has posted a 24% increase in profit after tax to KSh58.6 billion for the nine months ended September 2026, supported by higher income, lending growth and improved operating efficiency.

The lender’s earnings per share rose by 24.3% to Sh17.8, while total assets expanded 15.4% to Sh2.4 trillion, according to results released on November 18, 2026.

Customer deposits increased by 15% to Sh1.8 trillion, while gross loans grew 11% to Sh1.4 trillion as the Group continued to acquire new customers and deepen relationships with existing clients.

KCB Bank Kenya, the Group’s largest business, recorded a 20.7% increase in profit after tax to Sh40.8 billion, with its balance sheet growing 13% to Sh1.6 trillion.

The Group’s total income rose 12.3% to Sh167.8 billion from Sh149.4 billion, driven by increased lending activity and higher transaction volumes.

Non-funded income recorded stronger growth, rising 21.8% to Sh54.9 billion. Mobile loan disbursements increased 26% to Sh492 billion during the period, equivalent to about Sh1.8 billion per day.

Foreign exchange income also increased by 65.1%, supported by higher transaction volumes and additional services introduced through KCB’s unified mobile application, including money market funds, PesaLink and bill payments.

The bank also reduced its cost-to-income ratio to 43.7%, from 46.2% a year earlier, despite a 6.1% increase in operating costs linked to technology investments and business expansion.

KCB reported an improvement in asset quality, with loan-loss provisions declining 9.1% year-on-year to KSh16.6 billion.

Gross non-performing loans fell 17.1% to Sh184.1 billion from Sh222.1 billion, while the NPL ratio dropped to 13.3% from 17.8%.

The bank attributed the improvement to targeted interventions aimed at reducing non-performing loans and strengthening credit quality.

The Group’s loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 78.7%, while return on assets improved to 3.5% from 3.1%. Return on equity stood at 22.1%, with total equity attributable to KCB shareholders increasing 17.3% to Sh362 billion.

KCB’s businesses outside Kenya continued to strengthen their contribution to Group earnings. Profit after tax from the regional subsidiaries and other businesses increased 24.3% to Sh19.6 billion.

These entities contributed 33.4% of Group net profit and 33% of the total balance sheet, highlighting the growing importance of KCB’s regional diversification.

KCB Investment Bank recorded the strongest growth among the non-banking subsidiaries, with earnings rising 393.9% to Sh1.1 billion, while KCB Corporate Trustee Services increased earnings by 118.6% to Sh258 million.

The Group said lending growth was particularly supported by new customers and increased financing to priority sectors, including MSMEs. Agriculture, energy and water recorded the highest activity on the overall loan book, while households, real estate and manufacturing accounted for the largest components.

KCB also disbursed Sh20.8 billion in green loans during the third quarter and screened Sh451 billion worth of loans under its environmental and social due diligence framework during the first nine months of 2026.

KCB Group CEO Paul Russo attributed the performance to investments in technology, customer experience and regional capabilities, saying the Group would continue leveraging its scale while paying particular attention to MSMEs as a driver of economic growth.

The Group also increased its stake in Trust Merchant Bank (TMB) in the Democratic Republic of Congo from 85% to 98% in September, strengthening its position in the country’s banking market.

Meanwhile, KCB Foundation reported that its livelihoods programmes supported more than 55,002 jobs during the first nine months of 2026, while the KCB Scholars programme supported 5,283 students.