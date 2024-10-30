KDF Commissions Refurbished Chinese Z9 Helicopters

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) on Tuesday commissioned Z9 helicopters from China Aviation Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC) at the Kenya Army Corps of Aviation, Embakasi Garrison.

Commander Kenya Army Lt Gen David Tarus, presided over the commissioning of the helicopters.

The Harbin Z-9 is a Chinese military utility helicopter with armed variants, manufactured by Harbin Aircraft Manufacturing Corporation. It is a license-built variant of the French Eurocopter AS365 Dauphin.

This collaboration between the Kenya Defence Forces and CATIC marks a significant milestone in enhancing Kenya’s military capabilities, said Lt Gen Tarus.

The partnership encompasses various aspects, including military equipment procurement, technology transfer, joint training, and strategic cooperation, all contributing to Kenya’s operational readiness.

Lt. Gen. Tarus commended the support by CATIC’, highlighting the partnership as a crucial step forward for Kenya Army Aviation in defending the nation and ensuring regional security.

He emphasized that the new equipment would enable soldiers to execute their duties more effectively.

“Our partnership fosters a culture of collaboration and trust,” stated Lt. Gen. Tarus.

“Together, we will continue to innovate, improve, and push the boundaries of military aviation. Success in the airspace relies not only on advanced technology but also on the strength of the relationships between nations.”

Vice President of CATIC Li Houding expressed optimism about the partnership, stating that the collaboration would leverage aviation technology expertise to accelerate progress.

“Through joint research and development and the sharing of best practices in aircraft maintenance, we aim to enhance the capabilities of Kenya Army Aviation,” he said.

The Z9 helicopter, a utility military aircraft primarily designed for troop transport, represents an advanced tool in the Kenya Army’s aviation arsenal.

The helicopters are among a fleet of eight that was bought by the Department of Defence years ago to help in their work.

They were grounded for years before they were refurbished for use.

The latest armed version, the Z-9WA, was introduced in 2005 and has night attack capabilities with an under-nose low-light TV and infrared observing and tracking unit.

The ceremony was also attended by General Officer Commanding Eastern Command Maj Gen Luka Kutto, Embakasi Garrison Commander Brig Jackson Lesaiyo, Principal DEFTEC Brig Ali Dahir, Commander Kenya Army Corps of Aviation Col Antony Maina and a delegation from CATIC.