KDF denies drug theft claims as 1,024kg meth seizure remains secure

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) refuted claims that some of its personnel stole a portion of narcotics seized during a major multi-agency maritime security operation conducted on October 25, 2025.

According to an official statement from KDF Strategic Communications, security teams intercepted a dhow off the Kenyan coast carrying 1,024 kilograms of methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth.

The narcotics were offloaded and transported ashore under the supervision of a joint security unit.

Reports later emerged alleging that certain KDF officers involved in the operation may have stolen and concealed part of the seized drugs for personal gain.

KDF, however, moved to dispel the rumours, asserting that the full 1,024 kilograms remain intact and are currently under round-the-clock protection by a dedicated multi-agency team.

“The entire consignment offloaded ashore remains secure,” the statement read, adding that investigations are ongoing to determine the veracity of the allegations.

KDF confirmed that several personnel suspected of involvement in the alleged theft are under active investigation by the appropriate authorities.

The military emphasized its commitment to accountability and transparency, noting that if any wrongdoing is proven, “appropriate disciplinary and legal measures will be taken in accordance with the law.”

The seizure marks one of the largest maritime narcotics interceptions in recent years and highlights ongoing regional efforts to combat transnational organised crime along the East African coastline.