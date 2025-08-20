KDF soldier found dead in his house in Sunton, Nairobi 

Detectives from both the police and the military are investigating an incident in which a body of Kenya Defense Forces soldier was found dead in his house in Sunton area, Nairobi.

Neighbors of an apartment said they were disturbed by a bad smell from the ground floor in Maji Mazuri area prompting them to break into the house on Wednesday morning.

They stumbled on the decomposed body Sergeant Ezekiel Kiprop, 33 of the Kenya Navy.

The body lay on the bed when it was discovered, officials said.

Police and officials from the Military Police said there were no visible injuries detected on the body then.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

The cause of the death is yet to be known. The soldier lived alone at the apartment. Such deaths have been on the rise in the military just like in other members of the disciplined services.

They are exposed to many dangers and pressures and are expected to be above the societal expectations.

Elsewhere in Asumbi, Homa Bay County, w woman was found dead in her house in Kagan village.

She was later identified as Rosemary Adhiambo, 53.

The locals said they were disturbed by a bad smell from the house prompting them to check on the source.

The deceased lived alone and had not been seen for days, locals said.

The cause of the death was not immediately established. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations, police said.

Cases of sudden death have been on the rise amid investigations to establish the causes.