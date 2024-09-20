Keegan Bradley’s Net Worth

Keegan Bradley, a prominent professional golfer, has an estimated net worth of $25 million. Bradley has been competing on the PGA Tour since 2011 and has secured multiple tournament victories, including his memorable win at the 2011 PGA Championship, marking his very first major title. Before his rise to fame, Bradley also claimed two wins on the NGA Hooters Tour, showcasing his early potential in the sport.

Keegan Bradley Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth June 7, 1986 Place of Birth Woodstock, Vermont

Early Life

Born on June 7, 1986, in Woodstock, Vermont, Keegan Bradley grew up in a family deeply connected to golf. His father, Mark Bradley, is the head of the Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis Club in Wyoming, while his aunt, Pat Bradley, is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Despite initially excelling as a ski racer in Vermont, Keegan made the switch to golf as a teenager. His family’s passion for the sport, combined with his natural talent, helped him transition seamlessly.

Bradley spent part of his youth in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, before moving to Hopkinton, Massachusetts. He graduated from Hopkinton High School, where he won the 2004 Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 individual state championship. His impressive performance in high school earned him a spot at St. John’s University in New York City, where he dominated collegiate golf, winning nine tournaments before graduating in 2008.

Professional Career

Keegan Bradley began his professional career on the NGA Hooters Tour in 2008. That year, he secured his first tour win at Southern Dunes, and he followed it up in 2009 with another victory at the Texas Honing Open. By the end of 2009, Bradley had made 22 cuts in 26 events and earned $84,000. He also played in two Nationwide Tour events, making the cut in both.

Continuing his journey on the Nationwide Tour in 2010, Bradley posted four consecutive top-five finishes. These strong performances earned him a PGA Tour card, marking the start of his rise in professional golf.

PGA Tour Success

Keegan Bradley made his PGA Tour debut in 2011 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he immediately showed his potential by finishing T-7 at the Bob Hope Classic. In May of the same year, Bradley claimed his first PGA Tour win at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, defeating Ryan Palmer in a sudden-death playoff. This victory secured him a spot in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, where he finished T-15.

Bradley’s breakthrough moment came just one week later at his first major event, the PGA Championship. He battled Jason Dufner to claim the title, becoming only the third golfer in history to win a major on their first attempt. This win propelled Bradley to 29th in the Official World Golf Ranking and earned him the 2011 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year title.

In 2012, Bradley secured his third PGA Tour victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational by defeating Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker. His ranking improved to 15th in the world, and after a strong performance at the PGA Championship, he moved up to 12th. Bradley also made his Ryder Cup debut that year, further cementing his status as one of golf’s rising stars.

Bradley continued his success in the following years, securing several second-place finishes, including at the 2013 HP Byron Nelson Championship and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. That same year, he represented the United States at the Presidents Cup, helping the team secure a win against the International team.

Although Bradley experienced a slump in 2015 and 2016, failing to secure tournament victories and dropping down the PGA Tour’s money list, he rebounded in 2018 by winning the BMW Championship, part of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He finished the season ranked eighth in the FedEx Cup standings.

After a gap in tournament wins, Bradley claimed victory again in 2022 at the Zozo Championship. In 2023, he added another win to his resume by capturing the Travelers Championship and setting a new tournament scoring record with 23-under 257.

Personal Life

Keegan Bradley married his longtime girlfriend, Jillian Stacey, in 2016. The couple welcomed their son, Logan, in late 2017. Outside of golf, Bradley is an avid sports fan and a passionate supporter of Boston’s sports teams, including the Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, and Patriots.

Keegan Bradley Net Worth

Keegan Bradley net worth is $25 million.