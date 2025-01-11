Dawood Ibrahim Net Worth 2025

Dawood Ibrahim, the notorious leader of the organized crime syndicate D-Company, has long been a figure of intrigue and controversy. As of 2025, Dawood Ibrahim net worth stands at an astonishing $6.7 billion, translating to approximately Rs 55,741.65 crore. This wealth, amassed over decades, underscores his influence in the criminal underworld and beyond.

Dawood Ibrahim Net Worth $6.7 Billion, approximately Rs 55,741.65 crore Date of Birth December 26, 1955 Place of Birth Khed, Maharashtra Nationality Indian

The Rise of D-Company

Born on December 26, 1955, in Khed, Maharashtra, Dawood Ibrahim grew up in the bustling Dongri region of Mumbai. The son of a Mumbai Police head constable, Ibrahim Kaskar, and a homemaker, Amina Bi, Dawood dropped out of Ahmed Sailor High School and quickly immersed himself in a life of petty crimes during his teenage years.

In the late 1970s, Dawood, alongside his brother, broke away from a local gang to establish D-Company. Following his brother’s death during a gang conflict, Dawood became the sole leader of the syndicate, which expanded into diverse legal and illegal ventures, including extortion, real estate, drug trafficking, and arms smuggling.

Global Fugitive and Mastermind

Fleeing India after being accused of murder, Dawood initially took refuge in Dubai before relocating to Karachi, Pakistan, where he is believed to reside today. His escape from Dubai followed the devastating 1993 Bombay Bombings, for which he was named the mastermind. These attacks cemented his notoriety, leading the United Nations Security Council in 2003 to designate him as a global terrorist.

Currently, Dawood ranks as the fifth-richest criminal in history, a title previously held by Pablo Escobar, the Colombian drug lord with an estimated net worth of $25 billion. A $25 million bounty from the United States and a Rs 25 lakh bounty from India’s National Investigation Agency underscore his status as one of the world’s most wanted individuals.

Real Estate Empire Across Continents

Dawood’s wealth is deeply tied to his extensive investments in real estate, with properties spanning 16 countries across five continents. Reports suggest his holdings include luxury hotels, mansions, and commercial towers in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Morocco, Turkey, Cyprus, and Australia.

In the UK, Dawood’s associate, Muhammad Iqbal “Mirchi” Memon, reportedly managed a vast property portfolio on his behalf, including hotels and residential properties in England’s southeast suburbs. A 2017 report by the UK’s Mirror revealed that Dawood owned a hotel in Warwickshire, further highlighting the global reach of his empire.

Crackdown on Properties

The Indian government has actively pursued Dawood’s assets under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA), 1976. In 2020, six of his properties in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, were auctioned off. Earlier, in 2017, three properties, including the iconic Rounaq Afroz Restaurant (Delhi Zaika), were also sold.

Bollywood Connections and Controversies

Dawood’s ties to Bollywood have long been a subject of speculation. Allegations suggest that D-Company funneled funds into the film industry, betting businesses, and real estate projects. These connections further illustrate the syndicate’s entanglement with legitimate industries to launder money and expand its influence.

