Kenya Power To Install 45 EV Chargers In 6 Counties Within A Year

Kenya Power has announced plans to install 45 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across six counties within the next year.

The move is part of the utility firm’s broader plan to support the country’s shift toward electric mobility.

The chargers will be installed in Nairobi, Kisumu, Nyeri, Eldoret, Nakuru, Mombasa, and Taita Taveta counties.

Speaking during the opening of the 3rd Annual E-Mobility Conference and Expo, Kenya Power Managing Director Joseph Siror said the company is committed to supporting the transition to cleaner transport as a way to cut carbon emissions.

“Kenya Power is committed to enabling the country’s transition to electric mobility to catalyse the reduction of carbon emissions. Part of our plan is to create an enabling environment for players within the e-mobility ecosystem through provision of adequate power supply and the requisite infrastructure such as charging stations that will enable motorists to travel with ease,” said Dr Siror.

The number of electric vehicles in the country has been steadily rising. Kenya now has about 9,047 registered EVs, up from 2,694 in 2023 and 5,294 in 2024.

Kenya Power Chairman Joy Brenda Masinde welcomed government support in promoting electric mobility, and called for more action to accelerate EV adoption.

“We appreciate the immense support that we have received from the government of Kenya towards driving the uptake of e-mobility. Our focus is to work closely with the government to advocate for policies to incentivize EV adoption such as tax exemptions and subsidies for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure,” said Ms Masinde.