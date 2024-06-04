Keira Knightley Net Worth 

Keira Knightley, a renowned British actress, boasts a net worth of $80 million. Starting her career in elementary school, Knightley transitioned from commercials and modeling to television and eventually to film in the early 2000s. Her versatile career spans from blockbuster hits to costume dramas and arthouse films, making her one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. Knightley is known for her roles in “Bend It Like Beckham,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series, “Pride and Prejudice,” “Atonement,” “The Duchess,” “Never Let Me Go,” and “A Dangerous Method.”

Acting Career

Knightley began her acting journey with small television roles and commercials. Her early work includes “Screen One” (1993), “Innocent Lies” (1995), “The Treasure Seekers” (1996), “Coming Home” (1998), and “Oliver Twist” (1999). At twelve, she played Sabé in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” (1999). Her first major lead role was in “Princess of Thieves” (2001). Knightley’s breakthrough came with the sports comedy “Bend It Like Beckham” (2002), which grossed over $76.7 million.

Knightley gained international fame with her role as Elizabeth Swann in “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003), a box office hit. She reprised this role in subsequent films, including “Dead Man’s Chest” (2006), “At World’s End” (2007), and a cameo in “Dead Men Tell No Tales” (2017). Other notable films include “Love Actually” (2003), “King Arthur” (2004), “The Jacket” (2005), “Domino” (2005), and “Pride & Prejudice” (2005), for which she received Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations.

Knightley continued to impress with roles in “Atonement” (2007), “The Duchess” (2008), “Never Let Me Go” (2010), “A Dangerous Method” (2011), “Anna Karenina” (2012), “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” (2014), “The Imitation Game” (2014), “Colette” (2018), and “Official Secrets” (2019). Her first musical film, “Begin Again” (2013), showcased her singing talent.

Knightley has also made significant strides in theatre. She debuted on the West End in 2009 with “The Misanthrope” and returned in 2011 with “The Children’s Hour.” In 2015, she made her Broadway debut in “Thérèse Raquin” with the Roundabout Theatre Company.

Keira Knightley Endorsements

Knightley has earned millions through endorsements, most notably as the face of Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle perfume since April 2006. She has also endorsed brands like Asprey, Shiatzy Chen, and Lux.

Early Life

Keira Christina Knightley was born on March 26, 1985, in Teddington, London, to theatre actors Sharman Macdonald and Will Knightley. She developed an interest in acting early on, inspired by her parents, and received her first agent at six. Knightley participated in local amateur productions and briefly attended Esher College before focusing on her acting career.

Personal Life

Knightley has had relationships with actor Del Synnott, Jamie Dornan, and Rupert Friend. She married musician James Righton in May 2013, and they have two daughters. Knightley is involved in various philanthropic efforts, supporting Amnesty International, Comic Relief, WaterAid, the American Library Association, Oxfam, Women’s Aid, the SMA Trust, and the UNHCR.

Philanthropy

Knightley is a passionate advocate for human rights, supporting numerous organizations including Amnesty International, Comic Relief, WaterAid, Oxfam, and the United Nations’ refugee agency, UNHCR.

