Kendrick Perkins is a retired American professional basketball player and television analyst who has an estimated net worth of $28 million. He earned approximately $57 million in NBA salary during his playing career before transitioning into sports broadcasting. Perkins won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and later played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans. After retiring from professional basketball in 2018, he built a second career as an analyst for ESPN, reportedly earning $2 million per NBA season following a contract extension in 2021.

Perkins became known during his playing days for his physical defense, rebounding and willingness to compete in the paint. His transition into television allowed him to remain closely connected to basketball, offering opinions and analysis on NBA teams, players and major league developments.

Kendrick Perkins Net Worth $28 Million Date of Birth November 10, 1984 Place of Birth Nederland, Texas

Kendrick Perkins’ ESPN Salary

After retiring from professional basketball in 2018, Perkins moved into sports broadcasting and became an analyst for ESPN.

He developed a reputation for direct opinions, detailed basketball commentary and discussions about the performances of NBA players and teams. His playing experience gave him a perspective on the physical and tactical demands of the sport.

Perkins has appeared on ESPN programmes including The Jump and Get Up, contributing to the network’s NBA coverage.

In May 2021, he reportedly signed a multi-year contract extension with ESPN that increased his annual salary from $1 million to $2 million per NBA season.

The reported increase marked an important development in his post-playing career. Rather than relying solely on earnings accumulated during his time in the NBA, Perkins established a new income stream through television work.

His broadcasting career has allowed him to remain a regular presence in basketball discussions while building on the recognition he gained as a professional player.

Early Life

Kendrick Perkins was born on November 10, 1984, in Nederland, Texas. He grew up playing basketball with his brothers and developed his skills before becoming one of the promising young players in his state.

He attended Clifton J. Ozen High School in Beaumont, Texas, where he helped his team win four consecutive district championships. His performances attracted attention from basketball recruiters and earned him selection to the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Perkins graduated from high school in 2003 and moved directly toward a professional basketball career. The Memphis Grizzlies selected him with the 27th overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft before trading him to the Boston Celtics.

His early entry into the NBA gave him an opportunity to develop under professional coaching and compete against established players while still young.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics acquired Perkins immediately after Memphis selected him in the 2003 NBA Draft. Boston became the defining team of his early career, providing him with an opportunity to develop into a dependable center.

Perkins spent the first several years of his NBA career with the Celtics. He became known for his physical defensive style, strength in the paint and ability to challenge opposing centers.

His role was not primarily built around scoring. Instead, he contributed through defense, rebounding, setting screens and providing a physical presence that helped create opportunities for Boston’s offensive players.

The Celtics assembled a championship-contending team, and Perkins became an important part of that group. In 2008, Boston defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals to win the championship.

The title was a defining achievement in Perkins’ career. It established him as an NBA champion and strengthened his reputation as a valuable defensive player on a successful team.

Oklahoma City Thunder

In 2011, Boston traded Perkins to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The move brought him to a team with championship ambitions and a roster built around prominent young players.

Perkins continued to provide defensive experience and physical strength in the frontcourt. His ability to defend opposing centers and contribute in high-pressure games made him a useful presence for Oklahoma City.

In 2011, he signed a four-year contract worth $34.8 million with the Thunder. The deal was one of the most significant financial agreements of his career.

Perkins remained with Oklahoma City until 2015, when the team traded him to the Utah Jazz. Utah waived him two days later, allowing him to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans

Perkins joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, signing a one-year contract worth approximately $2.4 million, according to the supplied information.

His time in Cleveland was relatively brief, and he later moved to the New Orleans Pelicans. He signed a one-year deal worth approximately $1.4 million, finishing his NBA playing career with the franchise.

By the time he retired in 2018, Perkins had played for several teams and accumulated years of experience in the league. His career was defined by his defensive contributions, championship success with Boston and role as a veteran center.

Transition to Television

Perkins’ retirement from professional basketball did not end his involvement in the sport. Instead, he moved into broadcasting, using his playing experience to analyse the league for television audiences.

His work with ESPN placed him in discussions about NBA performances, coaching decisions, player development and team strategies. His commentary style is direct, and he is known for expressing strong views on prominent basketball figures and league developments.

The transition also gave him a professional path beyond the court. Former players often move into coaching, management, broadcasting or other basketball-related roles after retirement, and Perkins chose television analysis.

His reported ESPN salary of $2 million per NBA season provides a significant source of income separate from his playing contracts. The role allows him to continue earning from his basketball knowledge and public profile.

Personal Life

Perkins is married to his high school sweetheart, Vanity Alpough. The couple have two children: a son, Kendrick Perkins Jr., and a daughter, Kenzie Perkins.

Outside basketball and broadcasting, Perkins has been involved in charitable activities. According to the supplied information, he has worked with organisations including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of America.

His family life and charitable involvement form part of his activities beyond professional sport. While his NBA career brought him national recognition, his work as a television analyst and involvement in community initiatives have helped shape his life after retirement.

Real Estate

Perkins and his family live on a one-acre property in Tomball, Texas, according to the supplied information.

The property is located in a gated golf community and features a house measuring approximately 5,600 square feet. Its size and location reflect the type of residential property Perkins has been able to maintain following a successful NBA career and his transition into broadcasting.

The supplied information does not provide a purchase price, current market valuation or outstanding mortgage details. Consequently, the property’s value cannot be used to calculate his net worth precisely.

Real estate can form part of an athlete’s overall assets, but a property’s estimated market value does not necessarily equal the owner’s equity or the amount that could be realised through a sale.

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