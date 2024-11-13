KeNHA Announces One-Month Traffic Disruption At Gitaru Interchange For Roadworks

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary traffic disruption at the Gitaru Interchange on the A8 (Waiyaki Way), where the Southern Bypass meets the Western Bypass.

The disruption is set to begin on November 19 and continue until December 19, 2024, to allow for scheduled road construction.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) would like to inform the public of a temporary traffic disruption at Gitaru Interchange on A8 (Waiyaki Way) and Southern Bypass to Western Bypass,” the KeNHA statement read in part.

In a public notice issued on November 13, KeNHA explained the disruption, citing planned construction on the Right-Hand Side (RHS) Carriageway connecting the Southern and Western Bypasses.

KeNHA advised motorists to follow the posted traffic management plan, observe road signs, and cooperate with on-site police and traffic marshals.

KeNHA also provided an update on the Gitaru Interchange’s progress on November 12, stating that the interchange, once completed, will link the Southern Bypass, Western Bypass, and A8 Road.

This major project is expected to enhance road safety, improve travel times, and foster connectivity and growth in Nairobi and surrounding areas.

While the update was generally well-received, some social media users raised concerns. One user questioned why the road section between University Way Roundabout and Westlands appeared neglected, while another requested upgrades on Chiromo Road.

Other users questioned the necessity of the road closure, suggesting alternative methods seen in other road projects.

KeNHA reassured the public that the Gitaru Interchange will significantly improve travel in the area once complete, contributing to Nairobi’s infrastructure development.