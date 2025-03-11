KeNHA Announces Scholarships For Youth, Here Is How To Apply

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced scholarships for unemployed youth living along the Kwa Jomvu–Mariakani road project.

The scholarships, funded by the German Development Bank (KfW), the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the European Union-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund (EU-AITF), are part of the ongoing development of the Mombasa–Mariakani (A109) Highway.

The program aims to equip young people with technical skills to enhance their employability and economic opportunities.

KeNHA Director General Cleophas Makau said the initiative will build the economic capabilities of youth by providing skills training that can lead to employment or self-employment.

The six-month training program will take place at Kenya Coast National Polytechnic (KCNP), Mazeras Youth Polytechnic (MYP), and Mariakani Vocational Training Centre (MVTC).

The courses offered under the scholarship include Electrical Installation, Plumbing, Masonry, Carpentry, Motor Vehicle Mechanics, Welding and Fabrication, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Dressmaking and Tailoring, Metal Processing Technology, Fashion Design and Dressmaking, General Fitting, and Light Vehicle Mechanics.

Applicants must be between 18 and 35 years old, have at least a KCPE certificate without any formal training at the diploma level or above, be able to read and write, and be residents of Jomvu, Kinango, Kaloleni, or Rabai Sub-Counties along the project area.

Priority will be given to orphans and youth from single-parent families, young single mothers who meet the qualifications, persons living with disabilities, and youth from low-income families or informal settlements.

The scholarship will cover training materials and provide a monthly subsistence allowance for each beneficiary.

Application forms can be downloaded from the KeNHA website (www.kenha.co.ke) or collected from the KeNHA Coast Regional Offices at the Public Works Building, 2nd Floor, Off Shimanzi Road, as well as from Jomvu, Kinango, Kaloleni, and Rabai Sub-County Offices.

Applicants must attach verification of residence from the area Chief or Assistant County Commissioner.

Completed applications should be submitted to any of the above offices by Friday, March 28, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

The selection process will be conducted in collaboration with National Government and County Education Officers.

Applications will be evaluated based on eligibility criteria, and shortlisted candidates will be invited for physical vetting. Successful applicants will be enrolled in their respective institutions in May 2025.

“Scholarships shall be awarded based on a competitive evaluation process, considering merit and eligibility requirements,” KeNHA stated.