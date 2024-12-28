KeNHA Announces Temporary Traffic Disruption On Kipande Road

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary traffic disruption on Kipande Road from Friday, December 27, 2024, to Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

The partial road closure will facilitate the installation of a cross culvert to enhance road connectivity in Nairobi.

In a public notice issued on December 27, KeNHA informed motorists and residents that traffic will be diverted from Kipande Road to Ngara Road during the closure.

Alternative routes include the Embu-Nairobi Highway/Prof. Wangari Maathai Road, Limuru Road, and Kolobot Road.

KeNHA Director General Engineer Kungu Ndung’u emphasized that the project is part of ongoing efforts to improve road connectivity and safety within Nairobi. He reassured the public that the installation of the cross culvert is essential for enhancing road efficiency and long-term usability.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution around work zones, adhere to the proposed traffic management plan, and cooperate with traffic marshals and police officers on-site.

The public notice includes a detailed map outlining the diversion routes and the specific sections of Kipande Road that will be closed. Motorists and residents are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance to minimize disruptions and avoid delays.

This announcement follows a recent advisory by KeNHA regarding the temporary closure of a section of the Nairobi Southern Bypass. The affected stretch, from the Ole Sereni Interchange to the Ngong Road Interchange, is closed on both carriageways from Tuesday, December 24, 2024, to Sunday, January 5, 2025, at midnight.