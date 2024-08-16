Kenny Lattimore, the American R&B singer and actor, has built a noteworthy career in the music industry, accumulating a net worth of $2 million. Lattimore first gained recognition as part of the R&B group Maniquin in the late 1980s before embarking on a successful solo career. Over the years, he has released several albums, with some of his most notable works including “Kenny Lattimore” (1996), “From the Soul of Man” (1998), and “Here to Stay” (2021). His singles “For You,” “Never Too Busy,” and “Take a Dose” are just a few of the hits that have charted on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs list. Additionally, Lattimore has made his mark in the acting world, appearing in various films and television series. In 2012, he took a significant step in his career by launching his own record label, SincereSoul Records.

Kenny Lattimore Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth April 10, 1970 Place of Birth Washington, D.C. Nationality American Profession Singer and Actor

Early Life

Kenneth Lee Lattimore was born on April 10, 1970, in Washington, D.C. He attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School, where his involvement in the school band hinted at his future in music. After high school, Lattimore pursued further education at Howard University, laying the foundation for his journey into the music industry.

Kenny Lattimore’s Rise to Fame in the Music Industry

Lattimore’s career began as a session vocalist for the R&B group Maniquin, where he was eventually invited to become the lead vocalist. The group released a self-titled album in 1989, but Lattimore soon left to pursue a solo career. In 1994, he signed with Columbia Records and released his debut solo album, “Kenny Lattimore,” in 1996. The album was a commercial success, achieving Gold certification and featuring hit singles like “For You” and “Never Too Busy.” “For You” even earned Lattimore a Grammy nomination.

Also Read: Julius Erving Net Worth: The Legacy Of “Dr. J”

Lattimore continued to build on his success with subsequent albums, including “From the Soul of Man” (1998), “Weekend” (2001), and collaborative works like “Things That Lovers Do” (2003) with his then-wife Chanté Moore. His later albums, such as “Timeless” (2008), “Anatomy of a Love Song” (2015), and “Here to Stay” (2021), further solidified his place in the R&B genre.

Lattimore’s Acting Career and Cultural Influence

In addition to his music career, Lattimore has explored acting, appearing in films like “The Seat Filler” (2004) and “The Lurking Man” (2017), as well as TV series such as “Moesha” and “The Young and the Restless.” His music also gained renewed attention in 2020 when a scene from the Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” featured Jordan listening to Lattimore’s music, leading to a resurgence in popularity.

Personal Life

Kenny Lattimore’s personal life has also been in the spotlight. He married singer Chanté Moore in 2002, and the couple had a son, Kenny Lattimore Jr., before divorcing in 2011. In 2020, Lattimore married Judge Faith Jenkins, and they welcomed their daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore, in January 2023.

Throughout his career, Lattimore has received several accolades, including a Grammy nomination and an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding New Artist. His contributions to R&B music and his ability to connect with audiences through both his music and acting have made him a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

Kenny Lattimore Net Worth

Kenny Lattimore net worth is $2 million.