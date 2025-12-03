Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Siblings: Getting to Know Trevon Pope

Kentavious Tannell Caldwell-Pope, widely known by his initials KCP, stands as a seasoned figure in the National Basketball Association.

Born on February 18, 1993, in Thomaston, Georgia, he grew up in the nearby town of Greenville, where the rhythms of small-town life and a deep-rooted family ethos shaped his unyielding work ethic and quiet determination.

From his earliest days on local courts, Caldwell-Pope displayed a natural affinity for the game, honing his skills under the watchful eyes of his parents, Rhonda Caldwell and Lawrence Pope.

A product of Greenville High School, he emerged as a national prospect, earning McDonald’s All-American honors in 2011 after averaging 31 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a senior.

Transitioning to the University of Georgia, he quickly made his mark as a freshman, earning a spot on the Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC Team alongside future stars like Bradley Beal and Anthony Davis.

His sophomore year solidified his status, as he captured SEC Player of the Year accolades with averages of 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Declaring for the NBA Draft after just two college seasons, Caldwell-Pope was selected eighth overall by the Detroit Pistons in 2013, launching a career marked by adaptability, championship pedigree, and an understated leadership style that has endeared him to teammates and coaches alike.

Siblings

Raised in the modest confines of Greenville, Georgia, Caldwell-Pope grew up alongside brothers who, like him, channeled the family’s emphasis on hard work into athletic pursuits.

His younger brother, Trevon Pope, stands out as a notable figure in his own right, a graduate of Kentucky State University where he excelled as a football standout.

Over more than 30 career games, Trevon amassed 117 total tackles, including 83 solo stops, along with four tackles for loss, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Kentavious has publicly expressed profound pride in Trevon’s achievements, marking his sibling’s 21st birthday in 2022 with a message: Happy 21st birthday to my lil big brother. I’m proud of you.

Career

Drafted eighth overall by the Detroit Pistons in 2013 after a heralded college stint at Georgia, Caldwell-Pope averaged 5.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.9 steals across 20 minutes in his debut season.

His second year brought steadier contributions, but the 2015-16 campaign marked a breakout as he hit 153 three-pointers and posted 14.3 points per game after the All-Star break.

A career-high 38-point explosion against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017 underscored his scoring ability, though off-court challenges tested his resilience.

Seeking a fresh start, he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, eventually playing a key role in the team’s 2020 NBA championship run in the Orlando bubble.

Traded to the Washington Wizards in 2021, he recorded 11.3 points per game before a pivotal move to the Denver Nuggets in 2022.

In Denver, he flourished as a starting wing and helped secure the franchise’s first NBA title in 2023, delivering clutch defense and timely shooting.

Signing a two-year, 66 million dollar deal with the Orlando Magic in 2024, he provided veteran leadership before a 2025 trade sent him to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Now in his 13th NBA season, he continues to adapt, contributing efficient shooting and steady defense as a respected veteran presence.

Accolades

Caldwell-Pope’s high school dominance earned him McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand All-American distinctions in 2011.

At the University of Georgia, he secured Freshman All-SEC honors before winning SEC Player of the Year in 2013.

Selected eighth overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, he quickly established himself as a reliable two-way guard.

He played pivotal roles in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship and the Denver Nuggets’ 2023 championship.

In 2016, he was selected for the USA Men’s Select Team, competing against the Olympic squad in training camp.