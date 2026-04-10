Kenya Airways Announces Flight Diversions and Delays Due to Low Visibility at JKIA

Kenya Airways has announced possible flight diversions to Moi International Airport in Mombasa and expected delays following low visibility conditions affecting operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

In a statement issued to customers on Friday, April 10, 2026, the airline said the disruptions are a safety measure aimed at protecting passengers and crew.

“Flight diversion is a necessary safety precaution to ensure the safety of all onboard, which remains our highest priority,” the statement read.

The national carrier said its operations team is closely monitoring the situation and will adjust the flight schedule once weather conditions improve.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will adjust our flight network and operations as soon as the weather conditions improve,” the airline added.

Kenya Airways also apologised for the inconvenience caused, urging passengers to remain patient as normal operations are restored.