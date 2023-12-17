Kenya Airways Flight To Kigali Returns Safely To Nairobi After Unsuccessful Landings

Kenya Airways Flight Sunday en route to Kigali experienced an unexpected return to Nairobi following two unsuccessful landing attempts at Kigali International Airport.

The airline cited low visibility and worsening weather conditions during the regular approach as the reasons for the aborted landings.

The flight, which took off from Nairobi at 7:45 am, encountered challenges attempting to land at Kigali International Airport. In response to safety concerns, the decision was made to return to Nairobi.

Kenya Airways assured that the aircraft safely landed back in Nairobi at 9:50 am.

Passengers affected by the incident are being accommodated on the next available flight, and the airline emphasized that air turnbacks are standard safety procedures.

Kenya Airways expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and reiterated their commitment to prioritizing the safety of both passengers and crew.

“We sincerely apologize to our guests for the inconvenience and assure our customers that their safety and that of our crew is our highest priority,” stated Kenya Airways in a press release.