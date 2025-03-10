Kenya And Hungary To Sign Agreements On Education And Agriculture

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, is set to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on education and agriculture between Kenya and Hungary.

According to a statement from Mudavadi’s office on Monday, the Prime Cabinet Secretary will also meet with Hungarian President Dr. Tama Sulyok during his visit to Hungary from February 10 to 13, 2025.

The visit follows an invitation from Hungary’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, in a reciprocal move after the Hungarian minister’s visit to Kenya last year, where both countries discussed areas of mutual interest.

“The PCS will, on behalf of the country, sign two Memoranda of Understanding between Kenya and Hungary in the fields of education and agriculture. These agreements will strengthen bilateral relations and create new opportunities for collaboration,” the statement read.

Hungary has been a key partner in Kenya’s education sector, offering 200 scholarships annually to Kenyan students through the Stipendium Hungaricum Programme.

In agriculture, the two countries will enhance cooperation by exchanging expertise and best farming practices to boost productivity.

Hungary has already established a demonstration farm in one of Kenya’s agriculturally rich counties, showcasing modern agricultural technologies and innovations. The agricultural MoU is expected to attract increased foreign direct investment in value-addition industries.

Beyond education and agriculture, Mudavadi will also discuss energy cooperation with Hungarian officials.

He is expected to push for the implementation of an earlier MoU on nuclear energy, which was signed during Szijjártó’s visit to Nairobi last year. The agreement focuses on training and capacity building in atomic energy for peaceful and renewable energy use.

“Mudavadi and Szijjártó will work towards strengthening the long-standing relationship between Kenya and Hungary, which dates back to Kenya’s independence in 1963. Hungary was among the first countries to establish a diplomatic mission in Nairobi in 1964,” the statement added.