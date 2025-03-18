Kenya and Netherlands sign three MoUs to strengthen ties 

Kenya and the Netherlands Tuesday signed three memoranda of understanding and a Letter of Intent that will boost trade between the two countries.

The agreements were signed at State House Nairobi during the beginning of a three-day State Visit to Kenya by King Willem Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

During a joint press briefing, President William Ruto said Netherlands’ global leadership in sustainable agriculture, water management, and renewable energy aligns seamlessly with Kenya’s Vision 2030.

King Alexander hailed the strong and cordial relationship between Kenya and the Netherlands stretching over 60 years.

“We attach great value to our cooperation with Kenya,” he said during the press briefing.

“This visit shows how our interests are aligned and how close our ties have become.”

Present were Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other leaders.

The MOUs are on a Joint Trade Committee to foster bilateral trade between the two countries and the Terms of Reference Agriculture Working Group aimed at enhancing agriculture in both countries.

Also signed was an MoU to foster tourism collaboration by encouraging more Dutch tourists to visit Kenya and more Dutch businessmen to invest in Kenya’s tourism sector.

The Letter of Intent is from Dutch company Invest International to fund two water projects – Naivasha Special Economic Zone Water Supply and Sanitation Project and the Sabaki Bulk Water Supply Project – at a total cost of €3 million (Sh423 million).

“These projects will enhance access to clean and reliable water, a fundamental pillar for sustainable development and economic progress,” Ruto said.

Ruto commended the entry of Invest Africa, a Dutch investment entity, into the Kenyan market, saying it will provide much-needed capital for Kenya’s private sector.

The two leaders directed their ministers of Foreign Affairs to convene political consultations on Wednesday to define a clear pathway for co-operation on regional peace and security, climate change, multilateral engagement, and strategic development partnerships.

“At a time of fraying partnerships, I urged their Majesties to maintain the commitments of the Netherlands to the principles of global solidarity and subsidiarity,” he said.

The royal couple has a busy schedule during the State Visit.

They will meet young Kenyans and hold talks on their aspirations.

“This will be a wonderful opportunity to meet Kenyans from different backgrounds and foster even closer ties between our two countries,” King Willem-Alexander said.

The King and Queen will also visit the Inland Container Depot at Naivasha, where they will launch a direct cold-chain corridor from Kenya to Rotterdam, an initiative that will revolutionise transportation of perishable goods.

They will also visit the Supreme Court and engage business people through the Kenya-Dutch Business Forum.

“I am confident that these engagements will provide Your Majesties with valuable insights into Kenya’s progress and opportunities for further collaboration,” said Ruto.