Kenya and Tanzania Begin Talks to Resolve Air Travel Dispute

Cabinet Secretary for Roads & Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen, has taken immediate action following Tanzania’s suspension of flights by Kenya Airways (KQ) in the country. In a press statement released on his X (Twitter) account, Murkomen announced that he has initiated discussions with Tanzania’s Minister of Transport, Professor Makame Mbarawa, to address the ongoing air travel dispute between the two nations.

The issue escalated after Tanzania suspended all passenger flights operated by Kenya Airways on the Dar Es Salaam route. According to the statement, the dispute arose when Nairobi declined cargo flights for Air Tanzania, prompting the suspension of Kenya Airways flights in retaliation.

To expedite the resolution process, Kenya’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Leader of Ministers, Musalia Mudavadi, has joined the discussions. He is collaborating with his Tanzanian counterpart, January Makamba, to find an amicable solution to the disagreement.

Kenya and Tanzania share a close geographical proximity and a longstanding economic partnership. The diplomatic efforts to resolve this matter highlight the significance of maintaining positive relations between the two nations.

Also Read: Kenya, Tanzania to Resolve Air Travel Restrictions in Three Days

Cabinet Secretary Murkomen expressed optimism that a resolution will be reached shortly, emphasizing the importance of restoring normalcy to air travel between the two countries. He reiterated the mutual benefits of a harmonious relationship, acknowledging Tanzania as a key economic partner and a neighboring ally.

The press statement concluded by underlining the urgency of finding a solution, given the economic implications of the flight suspension. The dispute not only impacts the aviation sector but also has wider consequences on trade and tourism, considering the strategic importance of the affected routes.

As talks progress between the representatives of both nations, hopes are high for a swift resolution that will restore the normal flow of air traffic and strengthen the historical ties between Kenya and Tanzania.