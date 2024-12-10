Kenya Confirms Five New Mpox Cases, One Death Recorded

Kenya has confirmed five new Mpox cases, bringing the total number to 28, with one death reported.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa announced that the cases have spread in 12 counties.

Nakuru leads with the highest number of cases, recording nine infections, followed by Mombasa with six cases.

Kajiado, Bungoma, and Nairobi have reported two cases each, while Taita Taveta, Busia, Kiambu, Makueni, Kericho, Uasin Gishu, and Kilifi have each reported one case.

“The latest cases were reported in Nakuru (three cases) and Mombasa (two cases),” Barasa said.

She added that the eight affected individuals are currently under management.

So far, 17 people have fully recovered, two are in self-isolation, and one death has been recorded.

A total of 204 contacts have been identified, with 147 completing the required 21-day follow-up. Seven contacts have tested positive for Mpox, and 50 remain under active follow-up.

As of now, 2,207,715 travelers have been screened at various entry points across the country since the outbreak began in July 2024.

The National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) has received 322 samples, 28 of which have tested positive, 292 negative, and two are pending.

In response to the outbreak, the Ministry of Health announced plans to roll out Mpox vaccinations across Kenya starting in December.

Principal Secretary for Public Health, Mary Muthoni, confirmed that vaccine doses would be received through partnerships with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other international initiatives, despite a global shortage of Mpox vaccines.

Muthoni emphasized the government’s commitment to controlling the virus and highlighted the ongoing border surveillance efforts. As of November 1, more than 1.5 million travelers had been screened at entry points. Multi-agency teams are working closely with local authorities in high-risk areas like Taita Taveta, Busia, and Mombasa.

“We have heightened our border surveillance to monitor the situation, especially in vulnerable counties. Our ports of entry are being closely monitored to ensure proper screening of all travelers,” Muthoni explained.

Despite stable case numbers in Kenya, the Ministry of Health remains concerned about the situation in neighboring countries, which continue to report cases. Muthoni urged the public to remain vigilant and prevent the virus from spreading.

The global shortage of Mpox vaccines has made it difficult for African countries to access sufficient doses, with only 5.6 million doses allocated to the continent. A representative from the CDC highlighted the urgency of vaccinating vulnerable groups and securing more resources to combat the virus.

Mpox is a serious disease transmitted to humans from fruit bats. Symptoms include high fever, intense headaches, and bleeding from body openings, posing a significant health risk if not controlled.

