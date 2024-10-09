Kenya Elected Member Of UN Human Rights Council

The United Nations General Assembly Wednesday elected Kenya as a member of the Human Rights Council.

At a meeting presided by Philemon Yang, the President of the 79 session of the General Assembly, Kenya was named among the countries that will serve the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for a three-year term beginning January 2025.

Other countries elected alongside Kenya include Benin, Bolivia, Colombia, Cyprus, Czechia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, Iceland, Marshall Islands, Mexico, North Macedonia, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand.

The successful bid by Kenya came as civil societies in Kenya opposed the move

on grounds that the Kenya Kwanza government has failed to uphold human rights.

According to the lobby groups, president William Ruto’s government has “committed serious atrocities and crimes against the public with little to no redress.”

They further fault the Kenyan government for the capture and intimidation of other state organs and anti-people policies.

The bodies cited human rights violations such as extrajudicial killings, abductions, and enforced disappearances by police.

They added that supporting Kenya’s bid would not only contradict their commitments to human rights but also send a troubling message to other nations regarding the consequences of state-sponsored violence and repression.

Other than Kenya, the candidacy of Ethiopia was also met by strong opposition from Right bodies.

The Civil Society in Ethiopia accused the federal government of continually demonstrating a blatant disregard for international humanitarian and human rights law while failing to address unrest and violence in the country.

They cited intensified conflicts in the Oromia and Amhara region.

The Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental body within the UN system made up of 47 States responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe.

It has the ability to discuss all thematic human rights issues and situations that require its attention throughout the year.

Kenya has previously held a membership position in the council.

As Kenya enters the stage, the tenure of some African nations including Benin, Cameroon, Eritrea, Gambia and Somalia will come to an end in December 2024.

The UNHRC, established in 2006, plays a crucial role in promoting and protecting human rights globally.

Its 47 member states are responsible for addressing human rights violations and upholding international standards.