Tragedy as Kenya High Teacher is Found Dead in Suspected Suicide Incident Within School Compound

Police are investigating a tragic incident in which a teacher at the Kenya High School in Nairobi was found dead after a suspected suicide.

According to police the case was among five reported to police in a worrying trend.

Police said they were called and informed of the incident on Wednesday October 2 after the body had been found.

He was identified as 32-year-old Douglas Mogaka.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said.

Other teachers said they saw his body dangling from a tank ladder and raised an alarm.

He had apparently hanged himself using a belt.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Other teachers and students described him as a dedicated teacher. The school fraternity was left shaken by the incident.

The other incident was reported in Nkubu, Meru County where the body of one Dominic Mutura, 28 was found dead in a residential apartment after a suspected suicide.

Police said his body was Wednesday found dangling from the door-frame with sisal rope tied around his neck inside his bedroom.

According to police, a well-elaborated suicide note was recovered at the scene. Details of the note were not made public.

The body was moved to Consolata Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

In Tetu, Nyeri County, one Solomon Warui Gathuri, 39 was found dangling from a macadamia tree with a wire tied around his neck in their farm within Giachera village.

Police who visited the scene established that the deceased had been suffering from mental illness.

No suicide note was recovered at the scene and the body was moved to Nyeri Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In Mosoriot, Nandi County, a man jumped into a dam where he drowned in a suicide mission.

Police said one Laban Kimutai, 27 was seen walking towards a fenced dam at Ndunyu Ngaria village before he plunged into the water.

The body was later retrieved with the help of local divers and taken to the mortuary pending autopsy.

The motive for the deceased action was not established.

Elsewhere in Kathiani, Machakos County, one Thomas Muindi, 35 was found dangling from the roof rafters with a sisal rope tied around the neck inside his mother’s three-roomed house.

Police said no suicide note was recovered in the Tuesday October 1 incident.

The body was moved to Kathiani Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police say cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls to address the worrying trend.