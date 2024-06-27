Kenya in Turmoil Over Tax Hikes

Dramatic U-Turn by President Ruto

In a surprising turn of events, President Ruto made a dramatic U-turn and withdrew the contentious tax hikes that had sparked widespread protests. This announcement came after a series of deadly demonstrations were triggered by the 2024 finance bill. Initially peaceful rallies gained momentum, leading to violent clashes across the country.

Deadly Protests and Parliament Set Ablaze

Last week’s protests escalated dramatically. On Tuesday, the unrest reached a peak when Parliament was partly set ablaze, resulting in the deaths of at least 22 people nationwide. The violence was a direct response to the finance bill, which many Kenyans feared would have devastating economic impacts.

Heavy Security Presence in Nairobi

In anticipation of further protests, Kenyan police set up roadblocks on streets leading to the presidential palace. The roads around State House in Nairobi were sealed off, with a heavy security presence including police and military vehicles. Similar security measures were observed in the city center around Parliament.

IMF Monitoring the Situation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressed deep concern over the tragic events in Kenya. In a statement, the IMF emphasized its commitment to helping Kenya overcome its economic challenges and achieve sustainable growth. The organization assured that it was closely monitoring the situation.

Activists Demand President Ruto’s Resignation

High-profile activists continued to express their discontent with President Ruto. On Wednesday evening, a Twitter Space meeting attracted over 100,000 participants discussing the next steps. Some activists called for demonstrations in honor of those killed, while others demanded the occupation of State House. The primary demand was President Ruto’s resignation.

Ethical Concerns Over Crowd Control Measures

The Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA) condemned the police’s use of horses in crowd control, deeming it unethical and inhumane. KVA’s national chairman, Kelvin Osore, criticized the deployment of horses in chaotic and violent situations, highlighting the stress and injury risks to the animals and the public. He stressed that such measures contradict animal welfare protections.

Unprecedented Day for Kenya

Nicodemus Minde, a researcher with the East Africa Peace and Security Governance Programme at the Institute for Security Studies, described Tuesday as an “unprecedented day” for Kenya. The storming and occupation of Parliament by protesters symbolized the deep frustration and unpopularity of the finance bill. The police were overwhelmed, and the security situation remained precarious.

Root Causes of the Protests

The violence in Kenya erupted over a new bill to increase taxes, which protesters argued would severely impact many Kenyans’ lives. The storming of Parliament and the ensuing chaos underscored the widespread discontent with the government’s economic policies.

As Kenya grapples with these challenges, the nation’s stability remains uncertain, with calls for significant political changes growing louder.