Kenya Listed Among High-Risk Countries In EU Anti-Money Laundering Update

Kenya has been listed as a high-risk country by the European Commission due to concerns over weaknesses in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems.

In a statement released on June 10, 2025, the European Commission said Kenya and several other countries had been added to its updated list of jurisdictions that pose a threat to the international financial system. The other nations listed include Algeria, Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, Laos, Lebanon, Monaco, Namibia, Nepal, and Venezuela.

These countries were identified for having significant shortcomings in their frameworks to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

At the same time, the Commission removed a number of countries from the high-risk list. Those delisted include Barbados, Gibraltar, Jamaica, Panama, the Philippines, Senegal, Uganda, and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Commission, the updated list is based on the work of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), especially its register of “Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring.” FATF is a global watchdog that sets international standards to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

“The Commission has carefully considered concerns raised about its previous proposals and carried out a thorough technical assessment. This was based on clear criteria and a well-defined methodology,” read part of the Commission’s statement. “We used information gathered through FATF, bilateral dialogues, and on-site visits to the affected countries.”

Being on the European Union’s high-risk list can lead to stricter checks on financial transactions involving listed countries and may affect trade, investments, and development assistance.