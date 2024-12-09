Kenya Loses CHAN Hosting Rights To Rwanda Over Stadium Readiness

Kenya will no longer co-host the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarded the hosting rights to Rwanda due to delays in stadium preparations.

Initially set to host the tournament alongside Uganda and Tanzania in February 2025, Kenya was dropped after failing to meet a December 31 deadline to complete renovations at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and Nyayo Stadium.

“CAF has decided to pick Rwanda as Kenya’s replacement to co-host CHAN 2025 alongside Uganda and Tanzania, as Kenya cannot meet the required stadium standards within the set timeframe,” a CAF official confirmed.

The decision comes shortly after Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen established a multi-agency team to oversee preparations for CHAN 2025 and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team, chaired by former CECAFA Secretary General Nicholas Musonye, includes prominent figures such as journalist Elias Makori, former Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee, and ex-Harambee Starlets player Terry Ouko. Representatives from the Media Owners Association and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance are also part of the steering committee.

Despite these efforts, the pace of stadium upgrades proved insufficient. CAF inspections revealed that Nyayo Stadium was only 10% complete, while Kasarani stood at 30% readiness.

With Rwanda’s Amahoro Stadium ready for use, the country has stepped in to co-host the tournament. Uganda’s Mandela National Stadium and Tanzania’s Benjamin Mkapa Stadium also meet CAF standards and are ready for CHAN 2025.

This loss is a blow to Kenya’s ambitions, especially as the country prepares its bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. While Murkomen has assured that the government is committed to future success, the setback underscores the need for timely infrastructure development to meet international standards.

The tournament will now proceed as planned in February 2025, with Rwanda, Uganda, and Tanzania hosting the continent’s top teams.