Murkomen Establishes CHAN-AFCON Multi-Agency Team To Oversee Tournament Preparations

Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has formed the CHAN-AFCON Multi-Agency Team (MAT) to oversee Kenya’s preparations for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The tournament, scheduled from February 1 to February 28, 2025, will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

This historic event marks the first time CHAN will be hosted across three nations and serves as a precursor to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which the same countries will also co-host.

Each host country is required to ensure suitable venues for the tournament, and Kenya has prioritized upgrading key stadiums, including Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nyayo National Stadium, and Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

“Now therefore, the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, in exercise of the powers conferred on me by the Executive Order No. 2 of 2023 and the Sports Act, 2013, do establish the PAMOJA CHAN 2024 and PAMOJA AFCON 2027 MULTI-AGENCY TEAM (CHAN-AFCON MAT),” Murkomen stated in a gazette notice dated Friday, December 6, 2024.

The oversight for the initiative will be led by a Project Oversight Council, including the Sports CS and PS, alongside the PS for Defense, Treasury, and Transport. Nicholas Musonye has been appointed to head the National Steering Committee, while the Secretariat of the CHAN-AFCON MAT will be based at Talanta Plaza, Upper Hill, Nairobi.

“The Secretariat of the CHAN-AFCON MAT shall be domiciled at the Ministry of Sports; Talanta Plaza, Upper Hill, P.O. Box 49849–00100, Nairobi, which shall assist in the day-to-day management of its affairs,” Murkomen added.

The CHAN-AFCON MAT’s mandate includes mobilizing stakeholder collaboration, coordinating logistical frameworks, and overseeing governance structures to ensure accountability and efficiency.

It will engage stakeholders, including government bodies, sponsors, and international organizations, to deliver high-standard tournaments. The team is tasked with preparing budgets, mobilizing resources, ensuring financial accountability, and overseeing the renovation and upgrade of stadiums to meet CAF requirements.

Other responsibilities include supervising the construction of new sports facilities and training grounds, improving transport and telecommunications infrastructure, and organizing match schedules, team draws, and venue allocations.

The MAT will also facilitate global live coverage, manage ticketing and fan zones, and develop comprehensive security plans.

“In the execution of its mandate, the MAT shall adopt its own procedure and set down guiding principles and norms to govern its operations,” the CS emphasized.

To promote the tournaments, the team will work with the Kenya Tourism Board to showcase the country’s attractions and cultural heritage. It will also launch campaigns, manage media relations, and secure sponsorships and partnerships to maximize financial and brand support. Inclusivity and capacity-building opportunities for Kenyan youth will also be prioritized.

Funding for the MAT will come from the National Government and donations. “The team will be financed through funding appropriated for the CHAN-AFCON MAT use by the National Government and donations and endowment for the purposes of realizing PAMOJA CHAN 2024 and PAMOJA AFCON 2027,” Murkomen revealed.