    AFCON

    Kenya To Host 2027 AFCON Opening And Closing Ceremonies

    Andrew Walyaula
    Kenya will play host to the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2027 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Talanta Sports City Stadium, currently under construction.

    The stadium, set to be one of the largest in the region and built to FIFA standards, is expected to be ready in time for the continental football event.

    The Office of State House Spokesperson on Sunday through a statement said there was tramendouse progress in the building of the stadium.

    “The tremendous progress in the construction of the 60,000-seater Talanta Sports City, the prime Sports Arena being built at the Jamhuri Grounds, under Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba’s Sports Ministry. This is where the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2027 AFCON will be held,” the statement read.

    Kenya will co-host AFCON 2027 alongside Uganda and Tanzania. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will manage the fixtures, events, and logistics.

    Other stadiums in Kenya set to host matches include the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and the Nyayo Stadium. In Tanzania, the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and CCM Kirumba Stadium are expected to host matches, while Uganda’s Mandela and Nakivubo stadiums are also on the list.

    Kenya is the only country among the trio building a new stadium specifically for the tournament. The Talanta Sports City Stadium, being constructed by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports, is expected to be completed by December 2025. Although the construction cost has not been disclosed, it is estimated to exceed Ksh30 billion.

     

     

