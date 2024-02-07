Nigeria Secures AFCON Final Spot in Thrilling Penalty Shootout Victory

Nigeria has clinched a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final for the first time since their 2013 victory, overcoming South Africa in a nail-biting semi-final clash that ended in a 4-2 penalty shootout.

The Super Eagles, boasting four consecutive ‘to nil’ victories leading up to the match, entered Bouaké with confidence, aiming for an eighth final appearance. South Africa, participating in their first AFCON semi-final in 24 years, posed a formidable challenge. The match began cautiously, with neither side gaining control early on.

Approaching halftime, Bafana Bafana had a golden opportunity to take the lead, but Percy Tau’s effort was saved by Stanley Nwabili. Despite South Africa’s threat, Nigeria regrouped during halftime. Victor Osimhen’s driving run into the box resulted in a penalty, which Troost-Ekong converted, giving Nigeria a crucial lead.

South Africa sought a swift response, and Evidence Makgopa’s strike narrowly missed the target. Osimhen appeared to score a second goal, but VAR disallowed it due to a late tackle. Bafana Bafana capitalized on this lifeline, and Teboho Mokoena leveled the scores in the final minute of regular time.

𝙏𝙊 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙁𝙄𝙉𝘼𝙇! 🚨 🦅 The Super Eagles will fly to Abidjan for the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 final! 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/zVjwQTJwHJ — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 7, 2024

The match took a dramatic turn in extra time when South African defender Grant Kekana received a red card for a foul on Terem Moffi. Despite the numerical advantage, Nigeria couldn’t capitalize, and the game headed to a penalty shootout. South Africa missed two of their initial three penalties, and Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho scored the decisive spot-kick, securing a spot in the Sunday final.

Nigeria will face the winner of the Ivory Coast and Democratic Republic of Congo match in what promises to be an intense AFCON showdown. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling football tournament.