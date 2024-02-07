DR Congo Football Stars Use AFCON Platform to Advocate for Peace in Eastern Region Amid Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

Football players from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) participating in the Africa Cup of Nations have utilized their global platform to advocate for peace in the strife-ridden eastern region of their country.

The eastern region has been plagued by numerous armed groups, including the notorious M23 rebels, vying for control of its valuable mineral resources. The conflict escalated after a fragile six-month truce ended in October, leading to increased violence and displacement.

The United Nations reports that the heightened conflict has forced 6.9 million people to flee their homes, constituting one of the largest humanitarian crises globally. DR Congo striker Cedric Bakambu, in a social media post, urged the international community to focus on the ongoing crisis in the east, emphasizing the need for awareness and action.

Despite the internal divisions within their nation, over half of the DR Congo football squad, including captain Chancel Mbemba, expressed solidarity with the victims of the conflict. They plan to wear black armbands in their upcoming match against Ivory Coast as a mark of mourning and solidarity. The team’s messages align with an online campaign by Fonarev, a state fund supporting victims of conflict-related sexual violence and crimes against peace and humanity in DR Congo.

The region, particularly North Kivu, where much of the recent fighting has occurred, is rich in minerals such as gold, diamonds, and cobalt. The ongoing conflict poses a serious threat to the well-being of the population and has prompted an online campaign advocating for peace.

The M23 rebel group, formed over a decade ago, has been a significant player in the conflict. Accusations persist that Rwanda supports the M23, although Rwanda denies these claims. The ongoing fight for minerals, including cobalt essential for lithium-ion batteries, has led to human rights concerns and prompted a TikTok campaign urging young people to abstain from using vapes due to their link to the human rights abuses associated with mineral extraction.

The DR Congo football team’s call for peace comes amid their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, where they are set to face Ivory Coast in the semi-finals. The team’s journey in the tournament has provided a platform for the players to draw attention to the pressing issues facing their country, transcending the boundaries of sports and highlighting the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis in the eastern region of DR Congo.