DR Congo Secures Semifinal Spot in AFCON with Convincing 3-1 Win Over Guinea

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) solidified their spot in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinals with an impressive 3-1 victory over Guinea in an exhilarating match in Abidjan,. This win marks Sébastien Desabre’s men’s fourth consecutive head-to-head triumph against the National Elephants.

Following their historic knockout victory against Equatorial Guinea in the last 16, Kaba Diawara’s squad faced a formidable challenge against DR Congo. The game began at a frantic pace, with Yoane Wissa missing an early opportunity for the Leopards. Guinea secured a contentious penalty after Chancel Mbemba’s push on Mohamed Bayo, and Bayo capitalized on it to give Guinea the lead.

In a swift response to his earlier mistake, Mbemba leveled the score just seven minutes later with a clinical strike into the net after Arthur Masuaku’s corner caused chaos in the Guinean defense. DR Congo continued to press, with Cédric Bakambu narrowly missing a chance to take the lead.

The Leopards maintained their momentum into the second half, earning a penalty after a marauding run from substitute Silas was halted by Julian Jeanvier. Wissa converted the penalty, giving DR Congo a narrow advantage. Despite Guinea’s attempts for a comeback, DR Congo celebrated a third goal with a spectacular long-range free-kick from Masuaku, sealing the victory and securing their place in the semifinals for the first time since 2015.

The win showcases DR Congo’s resilience and skill, setting the stage for an exciting semifinal clash in the AFCON tournament. Stay tuned for more updates as the Leopards aim for glory in the upcoming matches.