Nigeria Secures Africa Cup of Nations Semi-Final Spot with Victory over Angola

Nigeria clinched the first spot in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals with a 1-0 victory over Angola in a thrilling quarter-final match on Friday. Ademola Lookman’s decisive first-half goal, orchestrated by a dynamic run from winger Moses Simon, propelled Nigeria to success.

⌚ FULL-TIME! The Super Eagles snatch a crucial 1-0 victory, thanks to Lookman's first half goal! 🦅#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #NGRANG pic.twitter.com/IBUNQIFByr — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 2, 2024

Lookman, 26, capitalized on Simon’s exceptional play down the left flank, skillfully evading defender Kialonda Gaspar to create an opportunity. Simon then set up Lookman for the crucial goal, marking his third in the tournament. The 41st-minute strike at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium secured Nigeria’s place in the semi-finals, where they are set to face either the Cape Verde Islands or South Africa on Wednesday.

𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐄𝐃! ✅ 🇳🇬 The Super Eagles put their feet into the semi-finals! ✨#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/2RPTpHSmJC — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 2, 2024

The upcoming semi-final promises to be a fierce encounter as Nigeria looks to advance further in the Africa Cup of Nations. The quarter-final clash between the Cape Verde Islands and South Africa, scheduled for Saturday, will determine Nigeria’s opponent in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, fans can anticipate another exciting quarter-final matchup later on Friday in Abidjan, where the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea will battle for a spot in the semi-finals. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this thrilling African football tournament.