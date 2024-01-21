Morocco Secures Draw Against DR Congo in AFCON Group F Clash

Morocco faced a tough challenge at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they struggled to secure a 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo, missing the opportunity to clinch the top spot in Group F.

⌚️ FULL-TIME! An early Morocco lead is matched by a late DR Congo equalizer as both teams share the points. 🤝#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #MARRDC pic.twitter.com/V21J632TdY — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 21, 2024

Right from the start, Morocco showcased their strength, with Achraf Hakimi’s early cross leading to a powerful header by Youssef En-Nesyri, putting pressure on Congo’s goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi-Nzau. Despite a brief delay for a communication issue, Morocco seized the moment from a Hakim Ziyech corner, as Hakimi scored with a well-placed volley, breaking the deadlock.

In the scorching heat, Morocco continued their offensive efforts, particularly through the effective combination of Hakimi and Ziyech on the right side. However, their wastefulness almost backfired when Selim Amallah’s handball resulted in a penalty for Congo. Fortunately for Morocco, Cédric Bakambu missed the spot-kick, hitting the post.

After halftime, Morocco appeared sluggish, and Dylan Batubinsika’s close-range miss could have equalized the score. Eventually, DR Congo capitalized on Morocco’s lackluster performance, with Silas turning home Meschack Elia’s low cross, leveling the score.

Morocco faced a challenging moment with goalkeeper Yassine Bounou making a crucial fingertip save to deny Fiston Mayele. Despite being on the ropes, Morocco secured a draw, possibly influenced by the extreme temperatures.

Their fate remains in their hands as they look ahead to their match against Zambia in matchday three. Meanwhile, DR Congo, still in contention for the knockouts, displayed confidence after an impressive performance against Africa’s top-ranked team.