Kenya police in Haiti deny resignation claims, say they are focused on mission

The Kenya police led Multinational Security Support (MSS) in Haiti Friday dismissed as lies claims some of the officers had resigned over delayed payment of allowances.

MSS Commander Godfrey Otunge said the information disseminated is both inaccurate and malicious.

“The MSS categorically refutes these claims. Reuters News did not reach out to the MSS for clarification, and the information being disseminated is both inaccurate and malicious.”

“All MSS personnel have received their salaries, including monthly allowances, and no MSS officer has tendered their resignation as alleged,” said Otunge in a statement.

He said MSS officers remain highly motivated and fully committed to supporting the Haitian National Police (HNP) in conducting decisive operations aimed at dismantling gang networks and restoring stability.

“The MSS remains resolute in its mission to help Haiti reclaim its glory and restore peace and security for its people.”

Otunge was responding to reports that at least 20 officers had resigned over failure to pay them their allowances in time.

The reports claimed nearly 20 of the roughly 400 Kenyan police officers serving in Haiti on a UN-backed anti-gang force have submitted letters of resignation from the mission over the past two months because of pay delays and poor conditions, three officers told Reuters.

The officers have received no response to their letters and continue to serve on the MSS mission, said the three officers, who requested anonymity because they were not allowed to speak to the media according to Reuters.

But insiders said the reports were fake and that whoever fed the same to the media was out to push an agenda.

“You resign then go where? Who will take you back home?” asked one officer on the ground who dismissed the claims as fake news.

Kenya has deployed about 400 officers since June to lead the MSS, which is meant to comprise around 2,500 personnel from about 10 countries, but the force has been hobbled by funding and staffing shortfalls.

Only a handful of officers from the other countries have arrived in Haiti, and a pledge in October by Kenyan President William Ruto to send another 600 officers the following month did not materialise.

Gang violence that has killed thousands across Haiti over the past two years has worsened recently, with armed groups spreading last month into some of the last parts of the capital Port-au-Prince that were not already under their control.

The officers also said they did not have adequate ammunition to counter the gangs, who have stepped up attacks on Kenyan police positions.

The mission has faced morale issues nearly from the start.

The officers claimed they faced delays receiving their pay and shortages of equipment and manpower.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Thursday confirmed that the Kenyan police officers in Haiti have received their salaries up to the end of October this year.

The comments come amid reports of financial constraints facing the mission.

Kanja also commended the officers for leading the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission that seeks to restore peace in the war-torn nation.

He said the team had achieved much in their mission while working alongside those of Haiti.

“They are working well with their Haitian counterparts in dealing with crime and training sessions,” he said.

Reports had indicated that the officers had complained that they had yet to be renumerated despite leading the mission from June 25, 2024. Kenya is leading the mission to fight criminal gangs in the Caribbean nation.

The team on the ground said their operations salaries had yet to be paid.

“Our officers in Haiti have received their payment up to the end of October,” Kanja stated.

He said the money was remitted to the relevant accounts in New York for onward payments.

There have been murmurs among some officers there the money was yet to be paid. Each of the 400 officers receive a pay of US$1,400 monthly. This is in addition to their payment.

Since its launch, the mission has been facing financial challenges as several foreign nations are yet to honour their pledges.

The UN-backed mission receives funds voluntarily from donor countries through a trust fund. However, failure by donor countries to fulfill their promises has led to logistical challenges for the Kenyan officers in the Caribbean nation.

Additionally, reports from the Treasury revealed that Kenya spent over Sh2 billion for the mission while waiting to be reimbursed by the UN.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has provided the vast majority of the funding for the mission, and has been pushing to convert it into a UN peacekeeping force, which could shore up and diversify its funding.

However, China and Russia have voiced opposition to the plans.

Plans are to fly more personnel to Haiti by December 16 if and when the local airport is opened.

Gang violence in the Caribbean nation have disrupted many services including flights.

Kenya police landed in Haiti in June 2024 and have managed to liberate a number of places including the airport, port, hospital and main roads