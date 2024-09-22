Close Menu
    Kenya Power: Areas that will Experience Blackout Today Monday, 23rd September 2024

    Kenya Power

    Planned power maintenance is scheduled for Monday, 23rd September 2024, affecting parts of Nairobi, Nyeri, and Murang’a counties.  Areas such as Muthaiga in Nairobi, Ragati Tea Factory in Nyeri, and Mununga, Gacharage in Murang’a will experience power outages from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Specific locations and adjacent areas within these counties will be impacted during the maintenance period.

    PLANNED POWER MAINTENANCE: MONDAY 23RD SEPTEMBER 2024

    PARTS OF NAIROBI COUNTY

    AREA: MUTHAIGA
    DATE: Monday 23.09.2024
    TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M.

    ICRAF, UN, Karura Ave, Muthaiga Rd, Karura Forest & adjacent customers.

    PARTS OF NYERI COUNTY

    AREA: RAGATI TEA FACTORY
    DATE: Monday 23.09.2024
    TIME: 8.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M.

    Giakaibei, Ndumanu, Ndumanu, Kanjuri High Sch, Kiunjugi TBC, Kariambi TBC, Gitima-Ini, Giagathege, Kinganga, Kiangengi, Kanjuri Mkt, Gatei TBC, Ragati T/Fact, Ragati Forest Station, Kagochi Mkt, Kianjiru-Ini TBC, Safaricom & Airtel Boosters, Gitunduti Mkt, Karatina University Main Campus Kagochi & adjacent customers.

    PARTS OF MURANG’A COUNTY

    AREA: MUNUNGA, GACHARAGE
    DATE: Monday 23.09.2024
    TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M.

    Munung’a, Gacharage T/Fact, Gacharage Mkt, Mukoma, Kinyona, Gikoe, Karinga, Kangari, Njiris, Mairi, Gatiani, Makomboki, Kanderendu, Githumu, Ndunyu Chege, Murathe, Gathinji, Rwegetha, Mariira, Ikumbi T/Fact, Ikumbi Mkt, Mariira, Kigumo Mkt, Karega, Muthithi Mkt, Karuri, Kirere, Ngonda, Marumi, Gatumbi & adjacent customers.

