Kenya Power Investigates Fire at Hillside Academy, Denies Electrical Fault Link

Kenya Power has broken its silence on the recent fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy’s dormitory, which tragically claimed the lives of several children on the morning of September 6, 2024.

In a statement, the company expressed its condolences to the affected families and wished a quick recovery for the children injured in the incident.

Kenya Power emphasized its commitment to electrical safety, highlighting that its team in Nyeri promptly cut off the power supply to the school as a precautionary measure when the fire was reported.

The company’s technical team quickly visited the school to conduct a thorough investigation into the fire’s potential cause, specifically examining whether it was related to the power supply.

According to the power and lighting company, preliminary findings revealed the following:

1. The power line serving the school was a low-voltage line from Mweiga substation, which had no prior issues or reports of electrical instability.

2. All Kenya Power installations, including the meter, supply cables, earthing systems, and transformers, were inspected and found to be intact and functioning normally.

3. The fire did not impact two prepaid meters situated within a larger part of the school complex, and power to neighboring customers was unaffected.

It further clarified that based on the current findings, there was no evidence linking the fire to any electrical fault within their infrastructure.

The company rejected claims made in certain media outlets suggesting that its network could have been responsible for the tragedy.

It reiterated its commitment to collaborating with other investigating agencies to ensure a full understanding of the fire’s cause while maintaining the highest standards of electrical safety.

This incident has stirred significant concern, with parents and the general public calling for a swift investigation.

Hillside Academy, like many schools in the country, depends on Kenya Power’s electrical infrastructure, but as per the utility’s preliminary report, the company maintains that its systems are safe.