Kenya Power Self-Service Platforms Record Over 22% Growth

Kenya Power has reported a sharp rise in the number of customer requests on its self-service platforms during the last financial year, reflecting the company’s expanding customer base and increased adoption of digital services.

According to the company, total interactions on the MyPower App rose by 22.12% to 2.02 million during the financial year ending June 30, 2025. This was an increase from 1.65 million recorded in the previous financial year.

Similarly, requests made through the USSD Code *977# went up by 13.58%, rising from 1.62 million to 1.84 million over the same period.

Kenya Power Managing Director Dr. Joseph Siror said the company is investing in technology to improve service delivery and customer satisfaction.

“One of our strategic growth pillars is customer satisfaction. We have identified various ways to enhance service delivery, riding on technology. Our self-service platforms offer our customers the convenience to access our services at their comfort, which is a step forward in our journey towards seamless service delivery,” said Dr. Siror.

Among the most frequently used services was the bill query, which recorded 1.7 million requests—304,198 more than the previous year. The bill simulator also gained popularity, attracting 21,967 new users, bringing the total to 99,709.

“The bill simulator is a very important component of our self-service platforms as it empowers our customers to understand their power bill and plan accordingly based on their income,” the company said in a statement.

New registrations for the self-service platforms rose by 10,440, bringing the total to 41,265. Meanwhile, requests to confirm the identity of Kenya Power staff also increased by 6,887 during the year.