Kenya Railways Adjusts Suswa Train Timings

Kenya Railways has revised the departure time for the Nairobi–Suswa train route to improve service for passengers along the corridor.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the company announced that beginning August 1, 2025, the afternoon train from Suswa to Nairobi will now depart at 4:05 pm—15 minutes later than the current 3:50 pm departure.

“The Suswa Leisure Train has adjusted its timings to better serve our passengers in Ngong, Rongai, Mai Mahiu, and Suswa,” the statement read.

According to the new schedule, the train will:

Arrive at Mai Mahiu at 4:30 pm and depart at 4:33 pm

Reach Ngong at 5:25 pm and depart immediately

Stop at Rongai at 5:40 pm and leave at 5:45 pm

Arrive at the Nairobi Central Railway Station at 6:10 pm

Morning schedule from Nairobi to Suswa

Depart Nairobi at 8:50 am

Arrive at Rongai at 9:14 am and leave at 9:19 am

Reach Ngong at 9:34 am and depart at 9:39 am

Stop at Mai Mahiu at 10:24 am and leave at 10:27 am

Arrive at Suswa at 10:55 am