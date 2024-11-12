Close Menu
    NEWS

    Kenya Railways Suspends Kisumu Train Services For Line Rehabilitation Ahead Of Festive Season

    Andrew Walyaula
    The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has suspended its Nairobi-Kisumu train services due to ongoing rehabilitation work on the line.

    In a statement on November 12, KRC confirmed the temporary halt of the Kisumu Safari Train route, a popular choice for passengers, especially as the festive season approaches.

    The suspension announcement followed inquiries about ticket availability for the Nairobi-Kisumu route.

    KRC assured the public that the rehabilitation is progressing well and expects to resume services in time for the festive rush.

    “The Kisumu Safari Train service is currently suspended due to ongoing line rehabilitation. Plans to restore the service are at an advanced stage, and it is expected to be available by the festive season,” Kenya Railways noted in its statement.

    The Kisumu Safari Train, which operates an overnight service from Nairobi every Friday, makes multiple stops along the way, including Kibera, Kikuyu, Naivasha, Nakuru, and more, before arriving in Kisumu at 6:30 a.m.

    On the return leg, it departs from Kisumu every Sunday at 6:30 a.m. and arrives in Nairobi the following morning. Tickets for the route cost Ksh2,400 for First Class and Ksh900 for Economy.

    This announcement comes as rail travel demand surges. In December 2023, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) recorded that 25,205 passengers took the Nairobi-Kisumu route, with rail being increasingly preferred over Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) due to the stable fares. Kenya Railways even expanded services on both the Kisumu and Nanyuki routes last year, increasing trips to twice weekly during peak periods to accommodate the holiday crowds.

    Beyond the Kisumu train, KRC also recently addressed delays on the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). A statement from October 31 announced delays of over an hour for the Nairobi-bound train, with the adjusted departure time set at 4:40 p.m.

     

