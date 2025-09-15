Kenya Railways to commence Commuter Rail service in Mombasa SGR terminus

The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) will commence the Mombasa Commuter Rail Service to ease the nearly 14 kilometres journey from Mombasa (SGR) Terminus to Mombasa Central Business District (CBD).

President William Ruto will commission the project on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, officials said.

This, the KRC said, will ensure convenient, faster and accessible commuter services for thousands of passengers arriving at the Mombasa Terminus.

The new service will link commuters of the Madaraka Express train from Nairobi to Mombasa CBD, offering a “Park and Ride” or “Drop and Ride” options.

The train will make stops at Miritini, Changamwe West, Changamwe East, Shimanzi, Mazeras, and Mombasa CBD, an official said.

During an inspection tour on September, 5, 2025 the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Davis Chirchir expressed government’s commitment to improving public transport, noting that, “upon commencement of operations, the service is projected to transport approximately 4,000 commuters daily.”

The Sh4.2 billion project, completed in August 2025, links the Mombasa Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) terminus in Miritini and the Mombasa Central Railway Station.

It involved building new passenger stations in Mombasa town and Miritini, improving 16.6 kilometres of metre-gauge railway, and constructing a 2.3-kilometre railway bridge across the Makupa Causeway.

A Commuter Rail at the Nairobi terminus has been operational since the inception of SGR services, making stops at Syokimau, Imara Daima, Makadara and Nairobi CBD.