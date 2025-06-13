Kenya reaches 40,000 guns destroyed in 20 years as Ruto burns second-largest cache

Kenya Friday destroyed over 6,000 illegal firearms, sending a resounding message of its longstanding commitment to ending the proliferation of illicit arms and advancing peace and regional security.

The cache, which was recovered between 2022 and 2025, is the second largest publicly set ablaze in Kenya’s history, bringing the total number of illegal firearms destroyed to approximately 40,000 over the past two decades.

Presiding over the exercise at the National Police Leadership Academy in Ngong, President William Ruto reaffirmed the country role as a dependable regional partner in the ongoing disarmament efforts in a bid to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development.

“A firearm in the wrong hands is not just a potent weapon – it is a direct assault on the safety of our citizens, the stability of our society, and the peace we have worked so diligently to build,” said President Ruto. “We will not allow violence to take root in our communities. Our commitment to disarming those who threaten our peace is unwavering.”

He lauded both the public and security agencies, noting that many of the weapons were either voluntarily surrendered through government amnesty programs or recovered through targeted multi-agency security operations.

“We are proud to be aligned with the African Union’s Silencing the Guns by 2030 initiative, and Kenya has made commendable progress toward that vision,” he noted, adding that the destruction of the weapons “is evidence that our peace and security strategy is working.”

The ceremony coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Regional Centre on Small Arms and Light Weapons (RECSA), a key institution in coordinating disarmament efforts across the Great Lakes Region and Horn of Africa.

Over the past two decades, RECSA has facilitated the destruction of more than 400,000 illicit firearms across its 15 member states.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen stressed the importance of cross-border collaboration in achieving lasting peace.

“It is futile for one country to disarm in isolation. Without collaboration with neighbors like Ethiopia, Somalia, and Uganda, our operations in regions like Marsabit and Kerio Valley cannot have a lasting impact.”

Murkomen highlighted the success of Operation Maliza Uhalifu, which has led to a 65-70 percent reduction in banditry thanks to enhanced coordination among the National Police Service, the Kenya Defence Forces, the Kenya Forest Service, and the Kenya Wildlife Service.

On the sidelines of the event, Kenya also hosted and chaired the 11th Council of Ministers Meeting, where member states are set to adopt a revised Agreement Establishing RECSA, following recommendations from the 16th Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration and current TAC chair Dr. Raymond Omollo said they are committed in the war against illicit firearms.

“Two of the main priorities are establishing a sustainable funding mechanism for RECSA and leveraging technology to improve cross-border arms tracing and intelligence sharing. This week marks 20 years of collective progress – and today’s actions reinforce our shared vision of a secure region.”

The RECSA Council of Ministers meeting underscores Kenya’s enduring leadership in regional disarmament and its unwavering resolve to build a safer, more stable Great Lakes and Horn of Africa.