Kenya Responds After Being Spared In New U.S. Tariff Hikes

Kenya has welcomed the decision by the United States to spare it from steep new tariffs announced by President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday, July 31.

In a major policy shift aimed at reorganising global trade, Trump signed an executive order imposing increased tariffs—ranging between 10 and 41 per cent—on goods imported from several major economies, including Brazil, India, Japan, Israel, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Among African countries affected, South Africa and Algeria were hit with a 30 per cent tariff on their exports to the U.S.

However, Kenya did not feature on the list of countries facing the higher tariffs. Instead, it remains among nations whose exports to the U.S. will only be subject to a flat 10 per cent import tax.

Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui welcomed the development, reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to strengthening its long-standing relationship with the United States.

“The United States continues to be a key strategic partner for Kenya in areas such as commodity exports, digital trade, tourism, and regional security,” said Kinyanjui.

He added that Kenya will continue to engage U.S. authorities in a constructive manner to protect and grow the historic trade ties that have benefited both countries.