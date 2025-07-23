Kenya Secures New Miraa Market In Djibouti

Kenya has successfully secured a new export market for miraa (khat) in Djibouti, following high-level trade engagements between the two countries.

The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) Director General Bruno Linyiru on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, announced that Djibouti had formally opened its market to Kenyan miraa, offering a fresh opportunity for farmers and traders.

“This is a result of a Trade Mission to Djibouti in October 2024 and a reciprocal visit by a Djibouti delegation in November 2024. Djibouti has now opened its market for Kenyan miraa, subject to regulatory compliance,” said Linyiru.

He added that exporters must meet all import requirements set by Djibouti authorities, including securing permits and complying with product standards.

Traders must also ensure they adhere to Kenyan regulations governing miraa exports.

“We encourage traders to take advantage of this new commercial opportunity and link up with buyers in Djibouti to boost their business,” Linyiru said.

Currently, Kenya’s main miraa export markets include Somalia, Israel, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

On average, the country exports about 30 tonnes of miraa to Somalia daily, earning over Sh20 million, while at least 50 tonnes are consumed locally, particularly in the north eastern region.