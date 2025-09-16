Kenya Signs $800 Million Deal for Tyre Plant in Kilifi

Kenya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s Linglong Group Limited for the establishment of a USD 800 million tyre manufacturing plant in Mariakani, Kilifi County.

President William Ruto today witnessed the signing between the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry and Linglong Group during the Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms – Kenya Investment Forum 2025 at Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi.

Ruto said the agreement is part of efforts to position Kenya as a leading global investment hub.

“As Kenya, and as Africa, we must cast aside the smallness of vision. We must raise our ambition to rival the very best in the world within our lifetime,” the President said.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui said the plant will be built by Linglong Group’s subsidiary, Linglong Tyres, and is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs.

“The investment by Linglong Group, through its subsidiary Linglong Tyres, will set up a state-of-the-art facility expected to create over 1,500 jobs. I was honored to sign the agreement alongside Mr. Feng Wang, Vice Chair of Linglong Group and President & Chair of Linglong Tyres,” CS Kinyanjui said.

Linglong Tyres is one of the world’s top 10 tyre manufacturers and among the top five in China. The company has five plants in China and has expanded overseas with factories in Thailand and Serbia.

Its Serbia plant, launched in 2019, cost about USD 994 million and has a production capacity of 13.6 million tyres annually. Since 2024, Linglong has also been a sponsor of English Premier League club Chelsea and Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Kilifi plant is expected to boost Kenya’s manufacturing sector, create employment, and enhance the country’s position as an industrial hub in Africa.