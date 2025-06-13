Kenya To Train Somali Parliamentary Staff In New Capacity-Building Partnership

Kenya’s National Assembly has committed to deepening ties with Somalia through a new capacity-building program aimed at training Somali parliamentary staff.

The initiative was announced by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula after meeting with Somalia’s Ambassador to Kenya, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, who delivered a goodwill message from Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, Speaker of Somalia’s Lower House.

Speaker Wetang’ula said the program would offer Somali staff training through Kenyan institutions and expose them to real-world legislative work.

“Kenya is ready to facilitate the training of Somali parliamentary staff through our institutions and benchmarking programs,” said Wetang’ula. “We will also attach Somali personnel to various committees within the Kenyan National Assembly for hands-on experience.”

The plan is part of a broader effort to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and support Somalia’s efforts to build strong and effective parliamentary institutions. It will give Somali staff direct experience in governance, legislative drafting, and committee operations.

Speaker Wetang’ula also backed the proposal to form a Kenya–Somalia Parliamentary Friendship Group. He said the group would serve as a key platform for continuous dialogue and collaboration between the two legislatures.

“This Friendship Group is a critical instrument in fostering closer ties and deepening our diplomatic engagement,” he said.

The Speaker further expressed Kenya’s full support for Somalia’s application to join the East African Community (EAC). He said that regional integration is vital for promoting peace, security, and economic development across East Africa.

“Somalia’s integration into the EAC will bolster collective development,” he said, urging Somalia to maintain peace, unity, and territorial integrity, which he described as necessary for long-term progress.

Speaker Wetang’ula also pointed out shared economic opportunities between the two nations, especially in the blue economy and offshore energy sectors.

“We have vast opportunities in offshore oil and gas and the blue economy,” he noted. “Tapping into these resources collaboratively will benefit our people and strengthen the East African region as a whole.”