Kenya-U.S. Digital Ties Will Expand Opportunities, Ruto Says

President Joe Biden on Wednesday hosted President William Ruto for a roundtable on technology at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Ruto lauded the U.S. for putting more resources into the digital space. Ruto said this will expand opportunities and transform lives not only in Kenya but also across Africa.

“No partnership is as valuable as one that is anchored on technology,” he said.

Later, Ruto met the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson and engaged members of the Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.

He reiterated Kenya-US cooperation and expressed hope for stronger bonds and partnerships with the U.S. in resolving conflicts and tackling insecurity, especially in the Horn of Africa.

He also held talks with the U.S. Senators led by Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer and the Minority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell.

Ruto was recognized as an Honorary Member of Congressional Black Caucus (CBC). The Head of State acknowledged the vital role the Congressional Black Caucus continues to play in advancing social justice, human rights and economic development across the globe.

He implored Congress to take the lead in reconfiguring the global financial architecture so that power is not in the hands of the few.

“A bold, robust and targeted approach will free Africa of the debt burden and transform the world,” he said.

At Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, President Ruto paid his respects to the U.S. fallen heroes.