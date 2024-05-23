fbpx
    Raila in UK for Keynote Address at University of Oxford

    Raila Odinga

    Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga left for UK Wednesday morning to deliver a keynote address at the University of Oxford at the invitation of the Oxford Africa Society.

    The event will take place on May 24, his office said.

    At the annual event, Odinga will deliver a lecture titled: Forging Africa’s Future: A Journey of Resilience and Renewal.

    In this keynote address, Odinga will discuss Africa’s trajectory of resilience and renewal, offering insights from his extensive experience in public service and advocacy.

    He will focus on the continent’s challenges and opportunities and the pivotal role of leadership in steering Africa towards a future characterized by progress and prosperity, his spokesman Dennis Onyango said.

    His address will feature key themes like political stability, economic growth, equity, democracy and social cohesion while highlighting stories of resilience and examples of renewal from across Africa.

    He is also expected to address himself to his bid for African Union Commission chairmanship.

    Odinga left the United Kingdom Wednesday morning accompanied by Prof. Makau Mutua and MPs Edwin Sifuna (senator, Nairobi) and Jared Okello (MP Nyando).

