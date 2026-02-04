Kenya, UK sign MoU to boost border security in frontier regions

Kenya and the United Kingdom signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening border security cooperation and enhancing stability across Kenya’s borderlands.

The agreement, signed through Kenya’s Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, will deepen joint efforts to counter cross-border threats, including terrorism, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, and other forms of transnational organised crime.

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo said the MoU marks a critical step in reinforcing collective efforts to promote peace, stability, and socio-economic development in Kenya’s border regions. He noted that the cooperation adopts a holistic approach that integrates law enforcement with community engagement and peace-building initiatives.

The MoU responds to evolving and complex security challenges, particularly along the Kenya–Somalia and Kenya–Ethiopia borderlands. It also builds on existing border stabilisation initiatives such as Deris Wanaag and the Land Border Programme.

UK Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director Diana Dalton said the agreement reinforces the strong strategic partnership between the two countries.

“The UK is proud to enhance our Strategic Partnership with Kenya through this landmark agreement on border security. Our renewed cooperation will see us working together to tackle organised crime and prevent the exploitation of vulnerable people by unscrupulous human traffickers,” Dalton said. “Together, we are partnering to bring greater security and stability to the region, keeping the people of both our nations safe.”

Implementation of the programme will be coordinated through Kenya’s national security architecture led by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, with structured engagement of key stakeholders. The cooperation will focus on strengthening early warning systems, intelligence sharing, protective security responses, and coordinated interventions to protect communities from irregular migration, smuggling, and trafficking.

In its initial phase, the programme will prioritise support to Turkana, Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, and Busia counties, with provisions for expansion to other border areas as needed. The initiative is also expected to enhance evidence-based understanding of mixed migration, organised crime, and protection risks, while building the capacity of local security committees and border control agencies in collaboration with community leaders.

Kenya and the UK share a long-standing partnership anchored in mutual security interests, regional stability, and strong people-to-people ties. The agreement builds on high-level bilateral engagements, including President William Ruto’s official visit to the UK in July 2025, during which the two countries committed to renewing and deepening the Kenya–UK Strategic Partnership for a further five-year period.